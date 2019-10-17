Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
LaGrange, IL
Eunice "Mickey" Stanczyk, 83, of Fennville, MI. Loving mother of Debra (Michael) Griffin, James (Lydia) Stanczyk, Susan Kwasinski, Linda (Robert) Danielson and Sharon (Jonathan) Downs. Devoted grandmother of Lauren (Michael) Anderson, Allison Griffin (Kurt Van den Bosch), Michael Griffin, Jr., Olivia and the late Claire Griffin, Gregory (Olivia), Jennifer and Stephen Stanczyk, Kaitlyn and Korissa Downs. Dear great-grandmother of Isabella and Everly Anderson and Elouise Van den Bosch. Fond sister of the late Rita (late Stanley) Tomasik. Dear aunt of many. Funeral Mass 11:30am Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Church, LaGrange. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Lurie Children's Hospital, Chicago appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 17, 2019
