Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
Eva Altkorn, 102, beloved wife of the late Richard "Dick" Altkorn for 66 years; loving mother of Bob (Diane) Altkorn; cherished grandma of Danny and Emily Altkorn; cherished sister of the late Gussie, Harry, Eddie, Jack, Sam and Ann; dear aunt and friend. Chapel service 2:30 PM Monday at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Rodfei Zedek (www.rodfei.org). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019
