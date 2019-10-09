|
Eva Chandiles, 86, passed away October 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George; loving mother of Angela Bruner and Paul (Maria) Chandiles; dear grandmother of Michael Bruner, Nicholas, Matthew and Natalie Chandiles; step grandmother of Katie (David) Smreczak; step great grandmother to Gabbi and Adam; loving daughter to the late George and Athena Christopulos; fond late siblings Catherine (John) Boosalis, Chris (Georgia) Christopulos, Daisy (Jack) Till; loving sister in law of the late Stella (Chris) Petrakis and Stavroula (Sam) Koukios; loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, friends, cousins and loving Godmother to Ted Cappas. Long time and hardworking members of S.S. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church and Assumption Church of Scottsdale, Arizona where she recently moved to. A dedicated board member of the Peacock Camp for handicapped children. Eva and George took great joy in the arts, theater, opera, musical events and cooking and entertaining family and friends. All her life she blessed her family with the greatest gift of unconditional love. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to S.S. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Rd., Glenview, IL 60025 or Assumption Church, 8202 Cactus Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85260. Visitation at S.S. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church on October 10, 2019 from 9:00am until time of service at 10:00am. Interment at Ridgewood Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral info 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019