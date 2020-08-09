1/
Eva DeCarlo
Eva DeCarlo nee Troiani age 92 of Wilmette. Loving mother of Vincent DeCarlo (Paula Sullivan), Robert (Gerry) DeCarlo, Laura (the late Mike) Copp and Lisa (Mark) Janaes; proud grandmother of 10; dear great-grandmother of 7. Visitation Monday August 10, 2020 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 1747 Lake Avenue Wilmette, IL 60091. Entombment private at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine,IL. Due to current guidelines Face Masks and Social Distancing is required. To view livestream visit our website. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Addolorata Villa Associate Appreciation Fund, 555 McHenry Road, Wheeling, IL 60056.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
