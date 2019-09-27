Home

O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:30 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Eva E. Cozzo Obituary
Age 96, late of Lockport passed away peacefully Thursday, September 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Fairchance, PA., she spent most of her life in the Chicagoland area including Palos Heights. Lockport has been her home for the past 22 years. Eva was a Teachers Aide and a dedicated volunteer for CASA in Will County where she has touched and enriched many lives. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence "Bud" Cozzo (1990); her parents, Bruce and Leona (nee Hardin) Kelley; three sisters, Helen, Doris and Gaye and one brother, Bruce.

Survived by her two devoted sons, Larry (Patty) Cozzo and Kris (Rita) Cozzo; eight adored grandchildren, Lindsey, Nick, Allison, Deanna, Chaz, Trisha, Lana and Larry; seven cherished great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and dear friends also survive. Cremation rites have been respectfully addressed.

A memorial gathering celebrating Eva's life will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th (159h) St., Lockport, IL., 60441 from 1:00pm until time of prayers at 3:30pm. Inurnment private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 27, 2019
