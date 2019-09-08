|
Eva Kaisto Poth, 86, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, peacefully died August 31, 2019 in Glen Ellyn after a long battle with dementia. Eva was born on December 24, 1932 in Keewatin, Minnesota, the seventh of eleven children born to Hugo Kaisto and Allie Heikkila. She graduated from high school in Keewatin and then moved to Chicago, where she went to work at a bank.
On June 27, 1953 she married Edward C. Poth of Chicago and in 1957 they moved to Glen Ellyn, Illinois where they built their first home. Eva was a member of the Junior Women's Club of Glen Ellyn. She volunteered at their Infant Welfare Clinic and for their Housewalk, along with other Junior Woman's Club events. The third home she and Edward built, at 591 Hill Avenue, Glen Ellyn, was on the Central DuPage Hospital's Women's Auxiliary Housewalk. She loved to dance, play bridge and play tennis. She played travel doubles tennis with her partner, Jeanne Huffman, for many years.
Eva is survived by and was the beloved mother of Susan (David) McArdle, Cathryn (Kenneth) Reick and Sharon (Michael) Curtiss. She was the loving grandmother to Adam (Katie) and Megan McArdle, Kenneth and Caitlyn Reick, and Jake Curtiss, and a great grandmother to William, Margaret and Ada McArdle.
Eva will be greatly missed by all of her family, three sisters, Karen Kaisto, Ruth Kaisto and Nora Belfry, and many nieces and nephews.
On Saturday September 14, 2019 from 9:30-11:30 a memorial visitation will be held and a memorial service immediately thereafter.at St. Marks Episcopal Church, 393 N. Main Street, Glen Ellyn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 114 N. Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019