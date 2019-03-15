Evanthia "Eva" Kontos (nee Zaharias) 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Eva was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 60 years, Dr. Michael H. Kontos, her parents Ioannis and Vassiliki Zaharias, in-laws Harry and Ruby Kontos, and brother-in-law William Kontos.Eva is survived by her daughter Dr. Ellena (Nicholas) Vranas of Naperville, Illinois, and her sons Michael H. Kontos, Jr. (Kristina) of New Albany, OH, and Gregory John Kontos (Anna-Marie) of Aurora, IL, together with six grandchildren: Matheos, Telemachaus, Evanthia, Arianna, Gregory Paul, and Marianna, brother Constantine Zaharias (Penelope) of Crystal Lake, IL, sister-in-law Georgiann Blake (Robert) of Oswego, IL, together with many loving nieces and nephews.Eva was born on June 26, 1938 in Piraeus, Greece. Educated in Athens, Greece, Eva attended Proto Gymnasio Theleon Athenon and Institut Francais d' Athenes.In 1959, she married Dr. Michael H. Kontos of Oswego, IL at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Joliet, IL, and they lived in Aurora, IL until they retired full-time to Naples, FL. In 1965, Eva and Michael were Charter Members of St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church in Aurora,IL where she served as President of the St. Athanasios Philoptochos Society, sang in the church choir, and taught in the Catechetical school. Eva served on the Metropolis of Chicago Philanthropy Committee addressing requests from those in need of assistance. Eva and Michael were active members of St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Naples Florida where she served several terms as President of the Philoptochos Society and taught in the Parish Greek School and Catechetical School. Extremely proud of her ancestry, Eva founded the Apollo Dance Troupe in 1974, a Greek Ethnic Folk Dance Troupe that performed throughout the U.S.A. Co-directing the Troupe with her husband Michael, she took great pride in passing on an appreciation of Hellenic heritage to the several hundred members of the Troupe. A self-taught seamstress, she replicated many of the costumes the dancers wore from original costumes she collected through the years. A very gifted artist, Eva painted in several different mediums and some of her works received recognition at juried events. Her love of nature's art was obvious in the beautiful landscaping she created around her Florida development.Eva was a talented gourmet chef possessing an intense love for Greek and International cuisine. She taught at the Persimmon Tree Cooking School in Geneva, IL; Williams-Sonoma Cooking Classes in Naperville, IL; Waubonsee College in Aurora, IL; the Annual St. Athanasios Flavors of Greece Festival; and at the Chef Kitchen Gourmet Store in Naples, Florida. Additionally, Eva served as a cooking judge and demonstrator at the Gourmet Dinner Program of the Paramount Theater, in Aurora, IL, and offered instruction to the Welcome to Florida International Women's Club, of which she was an active member. She always sought to involve her students as active participants, which led to her receiving many invitations to teach more classes. Visitation will take place at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Joliet, IL on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1:30 – 4:00pm. The offering of the Orthodox Funeral Service will occur at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Naples, FL, this following week. In lieu of flowers, Eva's Family invites donations to the following: All Saints Greek Orthodox Church - 102 N. Broadway St., Joliet, Il 60435. Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund - 1010 Executive Dr., Suite 200, Westmont, IL, 60559 St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Naples, Florida.Arrangements entrusted to Blake - Lamb Funeral Home. (630) 964-9392. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary