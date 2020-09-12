Eva Kot (nee Gawronska) 62 year wife of Chrisitan Kot; loving mother of Joanna Kot, and Veronika Kot (Robert Thompson); proud grandmother of Daniel, Jacob, Liam and Devin; many lifelong friends. Daughter of the late Casimir Gawronski and Tomira Slonska-Gawronska. Eva worked in biomedical research, including at Rush and Northwestern Universities. Memorial Mass at St. Gertrude Church, 1420 W Granville, Chicago, Thursday 11am. For information call Barr Funeral Home (773) 743-4034 or leave a condolence at BarrFuneralHome.com
.