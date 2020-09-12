1/
Eva Kot
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eva Kot (nee Gawronska) 62 year wife of Chrisitan Kot; loving mother of Joanna Kot, and Veronika Kot (Robert Thompson); proud grandmother of Daniel, Jacob, Liam and Devin; many lifelong friends. Daughter of the late Casimir Gawronski and Tomira Slonska-Gawronska. Eva worked in biomedical research, including at Rush and Northwestern Universities. Memorial Mass at St. Gertrude Church, 1420 W Granville, Chicago, Thursday 11am. For information call Barr Funeral Home (773) 743-4034 or leave a condolence at BarrFuneralHome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Gertrude Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barr Funeral Home & Cremation Services
6222 N. Broadway
Chicago, IL 60660
773-743-4034
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved