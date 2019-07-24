Eva L. Sereno, 86, a resident of Grayslake, IL, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home in Grayslake. She was born August 22, 1932 in Chicago, IL to Anst and Eva Ostermeyer. Eva worked as a secretary to the Commanding Officer of Supply Depot at Great Lakes Naval Base for 15 years and 10 years at College Lake of County. Eva loved spending time with her husband and her grandchildren. In her earlier years, Eva enjoyed skiing, ice skating, and crossstitch. Eva is survived by her husband Anthony Sereno, her children Nicholas Sereno and Susan Brown, her grandchildren Taylor Jaranson and Devon Brown, and her great-grandchild Asher Jaranson. A visitation is scheduled for Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. The funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00am at the funeral chapel. Interment will be held after the services at Highland Memorial Park in Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation www.alzfdn.org. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019