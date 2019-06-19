|
passed away at Munster Community Hospital on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Evie was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School Class of 1981. She served in the U.S. Army. She was a member of Pilgrim M.B. Church. Evie is survived by her loving mother Allura "Jean" Gray and loving brother Marlin (Kitka); 3 nieces Ashley, Ayana, Asia; 3 aunts Sharon Goods, Luquietta (Shemuel) King, Nell Hayes, uncle Vincent (Barbara) Goods, 2 great aunts Jewel Owens, and Glindolyn Johnson; special caregiver Peggy Coleman, Patricia Turner, Felicia Lambert, Lisa Cowart, Denise Jackson, and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9 to 1:00pm with, funeral services to follow at 1:00pm all at the Pilgrim MB Church, 1301 W. 21st Ave. Officiating Rev. Dr. Joseph D. Turner. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Pinckney , Eva Latrice '"Evie"'
