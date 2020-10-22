1/1
Eva M. Stonebraker, of Deerfield, Illinois died on October 15, 2020. She was born in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 30, 1940, the first child of Helge Bruto Pescettini and Bodil (Ne Hjemdal). She was preceded by two brothers, Claus Uno and Hans Arne, and is survived by her husband of 52 years, Peter William, two children, Katja Anne and Eric William, and four grandchildren, Abraham Thomas Holtermann, Eleanor Louise Holtermann, Freja Morrill Stonebraker, and Carsten Morrill Stonebraker. Eva graduated from the Business College of the University of Copenhagen with a "Three Language Executive Secretary" (English, French, and German) degree. In 1968 she married then U.S. Army Captain Peter William Stonebraker and emigrated to the United States. Later, she took a job as Department Assistant in the German and Slavic Languages Department at Northwestern University, a job which she held for 21 years; she received her bachelor's degree in political science from Northwestern. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northwestern University at https://www.northwestern.edu/giving. More detailed information can be found at the Kelley and Spalding website at https://www.kelleyspaldingfu neralhome.com.



Published in PL-Lake on Oct. 22, 2020.
