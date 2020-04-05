Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Eva Mary Schirmang

Eva Mary Schirmang nee Bohn, 96, of Glenview, passed away March 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael Schirmang; loving mother of Fran (Hank), Michael, Margie; cherished grandmother of Hank (Casey), Chris (Sherry), Scott (Casey), Brittany (Patrick), Michael, Timothy (Brianna), Michael (Amanda), Katherine (Luke); proud great grandmother of Charlotte, Evan, Connor, Benjamin, Eva, Elijah, Zachary, Oliver, Marquette, Anna to be born in April ; dear brother late Chris (Laurel) Bohn and she will be missed by all grand fur babies that loved her. Private family services will be held and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association (www.apdaparkison.org) 1800 N. Main, Suite 215, Wheaton, IL 60187 or (www.Shrinershospitalsforchildren.org) 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707. Additional questions please call 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020
