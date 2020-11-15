Eva Mendelson, nee Emanuel, age 96, of Evanston, formerly of Winnetka; beloved wife of the late Lloyd Mendelson; loving mother of Thomas (Sherri) Mendelson, Andrew (Linda) Mendelson, and the late Julie Mendelson; adored grandma of Diana and Sam (Jessica) Mendelson, Katie (Shmuel) Ertel, Leah (Reid) Blackman, Jodie (Greg) Kay and Richard (Michelle Lirtzman) Mendelson; proud great grandmother of 8; devoted daughter of the late Richard and the late Elli Emanuel; dear sister of the late Peter Emanuel; treasured aunt, great aunt, cousin, and friend to many. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be Zoomed on Monday, 12 Noon CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click onto Eva's photo and scroll down to Service Details. The Zoom will be available 15 minutes prior to the service. Contributions may be made to HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society), hias.org
or Evanston Scholars, evanstonscholars.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.