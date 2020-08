Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Evamary's life story with friends and family

Share Evamary's life story with friends and family

72, Born 2-2-48, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Survived by husband, H. R. Nelson, III "a/k/a Lucky Nelson; three sons: Todd (Kelley) 51 years old; Aubrey (Heather) 43 years old; Joseph, 10 years old; and two sisters: Wendeline (Allen) Ciesiel; and Niki (Don) Ullery; four grandchildren: Ava, Kaylie, Grayson and Sammy. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Joey's 529 college fund - contact Lucky Nelson (847-334-3112).





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store