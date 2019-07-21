|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Evangelia "Angie" Skoubis, 84, of Achladokambos, Greece, and Des Plaines, Illinois, announces her passing on July 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Diamantis "Dan" Skoubis. Loving mother of Katherine (Konstandenos) Bazianos. Proud Yiayia of Steven, Daniel and Leah Bazianos. Devoted daughter of the late Yiannis and Styliani Katsoudas. Fond sister of Anastasia (Konstandenos) Anagnostopoulos and the late George (Kathleen) Katsoudas. Cherished sister-in-law of Toula (the late Yiannis) Panagakis and Eleni (the late Pantelis) Kannelis. Dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.
Family and friends will meet at 10 am Tuesday at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 7373 North Caldwell, Niles, Illinois 60714 followed by a 10:30 am funeral service. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information, please visit www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019