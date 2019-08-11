Home

Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
FORAN FUNERAL HOME
7300 W. Archer Ave.
Summit, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
FORAN FUNERAL HOME
7300 W. Archer Ave.
Summit, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Snows Church
Evangelina Luque-Rosales

Evangelina Luque-Rosales Obituary
Evangelina Luque-Rosales Beloved Wife of the late Luis. Loving Mother of Dr. Carmen Nelson and Luis Luque-Rosales and the late Mercedes Luque-Rosales. Proud Grandmother of Matthew, Andrew and Katherine Nelson. Loving Sister of Amada Sanchez, the late Francisca Amaya, late Alvania Escobar, late Carlos Cuentras and the late Miguel Cuentras. Fond Aunt of many Nieces and Nephews. Visitation Monday 3 PM to 9 PM at FORAN FUNERAL HOME 7300 W. Archer Ave.(55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation Tuesday 8:30 AM until time of prayers at 9:30 AM. Mass 10 AM at Our Lady of Snows Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Evangelina's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com 708-458-0208.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
