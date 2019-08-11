|
Evangelina Luque-Rosales Beloved Wife of the late Luis. Loving Mother of Dr. Carmen Nelson and Luis Luque-Rosales and the late Mercedes Luque-Rosales. Proud Grandmother of Matthew, Andrew and Katherine Nelson. Loving Sister of Amada Sanchez, the late Francisca Amaya, late Alvania Escobar, late Carlos Cuentras and the late Miguel Cuentras. Fond Aunt of many Nieces and Nephews. Visitation Monday 3 PM to 9 PM at FORAN FUNERAL HOME 7300 W. Archer Ave.(55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation Tuesday 8:30 AM until time of prayers at 9:30 AM. Mass 10 AM at Our Lady of Snows Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Evangelina's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com 708-458-0208.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019