Evangeline "Connie" Constance Stapleton nee Xamplas, age 85, a lifelong resident of Chicago. Beloved wife of John Michael Stapleton for 54 wonderful years. Devoted mother to Linda (Evan) Vlaeminck , Tracy (the late Matthew) Chagdes, and Jason (Devon) Stapleton. Cherished grandmother "Nana" to Madeline, Leon Ethan, Vivienne, and John Owen. Preceded in death by her parents Gust and Agnes Xamplas. Dear sister to the late Johnny (the late Patricia) Xamplas, the late Catherine (the late Silvio) Vertucci, the late Irene (the late Erv) Schnurpfeil, the late Peter (Florence) Xamplas, and the late Anna Marie Pellus. Beloved Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Connie was the life of the party that loved ballroom dancing, theater, arts and crafts, and volleyball. She was a two time winner of the prestigious Harvest Moon Ballroom Dance Competition in the 1960's. Founder of the wildly successful in-home craft show, Winter Wonderland -The Unique Boutique. She was a proud member of the exclusive high I.Q society, Mensa. A visitation will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago from 12:00-2:00PM with a prayer service beginning 2:00PM at the funeral home. Interment private. For more information please call 773-736-3833.