Evangeline P. Dallas, "Lynn", age 54, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Spyros and Ethel, nee Stathis, Dallas and dear sister of Deedee (Steve) Dallas Staikos. Beloved aunt of Thalia (Nikolaos) Rofos and Eliot and Spyros Staikos and Great Aunt of Theodora Rofos. Loving owner and companion of fur-baby Brutus. Visitation, Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 W. Talcott Road, (at Cumberland), Park Ridge, Illinois. Due to current COVID 19 restrictions, no more than 50 guests are allowed at a time in the funeral home. All guests are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Memorial tributes may be made in Evangeline's name to PAWS Chicago, at https://my.pawschicago.org/Lynn-Dallas/Donate
or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
. Arranged by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd., 847-375-0095 or www.jgadinamis.com