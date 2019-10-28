Home

Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church,
893 N. Church Road,
Elmhurst, IL
View Map
Evangelos Gust Tasoulis Obituary
Evangelos Gust Tasoulis, 55, beloved husband of Helen, nee Lolos, devoted father of Kosta, Demetri, Georgia and Demetra. Loving son of the late Gust (Georgia) Tasoulis; Son-in-law of the late Gust (Dimitra) Lolos; Dear brother of Vickie Tasoulis and Patty (Alex) Gatsakos. Fond uncle, brother-in-law and cousin to many. Visitation Monday, October 28, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake Street, Roselle, IL. Funeral Services Tuesday, October 29, where family and friends are asked to meet 9:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 893 N. Church Road, Elmhurst, IL, for a 9:30 a.m. Funeral Service. Interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Autism Speaks, 3500 W. Peterson Ave, Suite # 204, Chicago, IL 60659 or the Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD.

Info 630-889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 28, 2019
