|
|
Evangelos Gust Tasoulis, 55, beloved husband of Helen, nee Lolos, devoted father of Kosta, Demetri, Georgia and Demetra. Loving son of the late Gust (Georgia) Tasoulis; Son-in-law of the late Gust (Dimitra) Lolos; Dear brother of Vickie Tasoulis and Patty (Alex) Gatsakos. Fond uncle, brother-in-law and cousin to many. Visitation Monday, October 28, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake Street, Roselle, IL. Funeral Services Tuesday, October 29, where family and friends are asked to meet 9:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 893 N. Church Road, Elmhurst, IL, for a 9:30 a.m. Funeral Service. Interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Autism Speaks, 3500 W. Peterson Ave, Suite # 204, Chicago, IL 60659 or the Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD.
Info 630-889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 28, 2019