Evangelos Vouris Obituary
Evangelos Vouris, loving husband to Eleftheria Vouris of fifty eight years and father to Gloria (Militadis) Theodosopoulos, Tony (Georgia) Vouris, and Dimitrios (Shirley) Vouris, passed away Sunday April 12, 2020. As a young man, Evangelos learned to chant in the church and helped erect a bridge in Gorgopotamos, Greece with his father before Evangelos and Eleftheria left Greece to begin their family in America. Evangelos served as the Cantor at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Chicago, Illinois for more than thirty years and, by example, forever imprinted his love for Christ onto his children and grandchildren: Georgia Theodosopoulos, Evangelo (Leslie) Theodosopoulos, Vicki Terri Theodospoulos, Evangelos Vouris, Vasili Vouris, Christian Vouris, Eleftheria Vouris, Anna Maria Vouris, and Evangelos Vouris. To his family, including sisters, nephews, and nieces, and all those who knew him, his laughter was contagious and his tenderness was granted generously. Evangelos lived eighty three years, but his legacy is forever and his Memory is Eternal. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment private Elmwood Cemetery. Funeral Information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
