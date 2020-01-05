|
Evans Angelos, U.S. Army Veteran, passed away on January 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Jean. Loving father of William (Kimberly) Angelos, Elena Angelos, Nicole Kubesh and Christopher (Rachel) Angelos. Proud grandfather (Papou) of Benjamin, Madeline, Evan, Mary and Sydney. Son of the late William and Mary Angelos. Dear brother of Betty Angelos and the late Elliott Angelos. Evans was a graduate of St. John's Military Academy and the Illinois Institute of Technology. He was a member of MISCA and the Order of Ahepa-Oak Lawn/Englewood. He will be missed by many friends and family. Visitation Tuesday January 7 from 3:00 p.m until 9:00 p.m at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home, 17W201 E. Roosevelt Road, Oak Brook Terrace. Visitation Wednesday January 8, 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service 10:00 a.m. at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Road, Westchester. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Northwestern Military Academy, Delafield WI. For service information (630) 941-5860 or www.chapelhillgardenswest.com. May His Memory Be Eternal.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020