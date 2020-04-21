Home

Eve J. Entress

Eve J. Entress Obituary
Eve J. Entress nee Kendzierski, age 84 of Orland Park at rest April 17, 2020. Beloved wife of George Entress. Loving mother of Thomas (Marcia) Latanski, David (Michelle) Latanski, James (Lynne) Latanski and Lisa (Jerry) Lavin. Proud grandmother of James, Lindsay, Justin, Jacob and Haley. Dear sister of Joseph (Mary Ann) Kendzierski. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Eve was a dear friend to many.. Funeral services and interment private. The funeral service will stream on Facebook Live Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Search for Orland Funeral Home on your Facebook page. For more information call 708-460-7500 or www.OrlandFuneralHome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2020
