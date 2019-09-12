|
|
(nee Stasik). Beloved Wife and best friend of the late Robert Baldwin CFD. Loving Mother of Paul (Patricia) Baldwin, John CPD (Debbie) Baldwin & Christine (John CFD) O'Hara. Cherished Grandmother "Busia" of Ryan (Natalie), Erin, Matthew & Kevin. Dear Sister of Nancy (late Raymond) Helman & the late James Stasik. Gram, Aunt & Friend to countless others. Visitation Friday, September 13th from 3:00 p.m. until 9 p.m. Chapel prayers Saturday, September 14th, 9:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Incarnation Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 12, 2019