Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Evelyn A. Rohr

Evelyn A. Rohr Obituary
Rohr , Evelyn A. Evelyn A. Rohr Nee Mikita, age 88 June 13, 2019. Longtime resident of Stickney, IL. Beloved wife of the late Harry E.; loving mother of Carol (Edward) Austera, Edward Rohr and the late Susan (Joseph) Matiello; dearest grandmother of Brian (Ashley) Austera, Cynthia (James) McFarlane and great grandmother of Hailey McFarlane and Scarlett Austera; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Monday 10 a.m. In Woodlawn Funeral Home 7750 W. Cermak Rd.; Forest Park, IL Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3-8p.m. In lieu of flowers; memorials to Concordia Lutheran Church 3144 Home Ave.; Berwyn, IL 60402 or or would be appreciated. (708) 442-8500 or www.woodlawnchicago.com

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
