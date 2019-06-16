|
Rohr , Evelyn A. Evelyn A. Rohr Nee Mikita, age 88 June 13, 2019. Longtime resident of Stickney, IL. Beloved wife of the late Harry E.; loving mother of Carol (Edward) Austera, Edward Rohr and the late Susan (Joseph) Matiello; dearest grandmother of Brian (Ashley) Austera, Cynthia (James) McFarlane and great grandmother of Hailey McFarlane and Scarlett Austera; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Monday 10 a.m. In Woodlawn Funeral Home 7750 W. Cermak Rd.; Forest Park, IL Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3-8p.m. In lieu of flowers; memorials to Concordia Lutheran Church 3144 Home Ave.; Berwyn, IL 60402 or or would be appreciated. (708) 442-8500 or www.woodlawnchicago.com
