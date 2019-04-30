|
|
Nee Liss. Beloved mother of Dennis (Christine), Christine (Robert) Greene and Kathleen (Joseph) Piatek. Loving grandmother of Nathan, Robin, Kristin, Amy (Chase) Lee, Katie (Nick) Trumble, Joseph Piatek II, and Kirby (Brett) Eiler. Great grandmother of four. Dear sister of Raymond (Nancy) Parat and the late John Parat, Daniel Parat and Richard Wilczek. Fond sister-in-law to Carmella, Anne and Mary Lou (Thomas) Glab. Caring aunt to many nieces and nephews. Dedicated Information Clerk at St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital for over 30 years. Funeral Friday 9:15 am from The ORIGINAL RAGO BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 7751 W. Irving Park Rd. Mass St. Priscilla 10 am. Int: St. Adalbert. Visitation Thursday 3-8 pm. For info: 773-276-7800 or www.ragobrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2019