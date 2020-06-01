Evelyn A. Sykora
Evelyn A. Sykora, age 91, of La Grange, Illinois passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Evelyn was born April 28, 1929 in Berwyn, IL to Harold and Anna Albrecht.

She was formerly from Willow Springs for over 50 years, where she raised her family. She was married to Bob Sykora nearly 40 years before his passing in 1983. Evelyn enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved to cook, bake and she loved to dance. In her later years, she had a wonderful companion, Jerry Benesh, who shared 17 years with her until his passing in 2017.

She is survived by her loving sons: Bruce (Cynthia), Donald C., and David (Jaye) Sykora. Her dear grandchildren: Brian, Kim, Donald J., Michael, and Katlyn. Beloved great-grandchildren: Elyse, Soren, and Silas.

Services for Evelyn A. Sykora will be private. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MountAuburnFuneralHome.com for the SYKORA family.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
