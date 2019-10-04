|
Evelyn A Szczypka, 89, entered into eternal life on October 3, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by her family, after a serious illness.
Evelyn was the beloved wife of the late Edward Szczypka; mother of Carol (Tom), Rachael, Rene (Jim), Glen (Anne); cherished daughter to the late Robert and late Helen Para. Cherished grandmother of Morgan, Bryce, Keagan, Holden, and Lincoln.
Evelyn worked as a registered nurse for over 60 years. She was a 1951 graduate of the St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago Illinois. During her nursing career, she worked in the acute care hospital setting, the Chicago Department of Public Health, and in several occupational health clinics. After her retirement, she continued her service as a dedicated caretaker for her late husband. She loved her grandchildren dearly and was proud of their accomplishments.
Visitation Saturday, October 5, 2019 10:00 AM at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W 103rd St, Oak Lawn. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM at St. Linus Catholic Church, 10300 Lawler Ave, Oak Lawn. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patricks Residence at www.stpatricksresidence.org/get-involved/make-a-gift. For more information 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019