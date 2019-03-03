Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Evelyn Citron Berbiar, nee Floom, age 91, beloved wife of the late Paul Citron and the late Seymour Berbiar; loving mother of Audrey (Craig) Marshak, Mark (Cheryl) Citron, and Robert (Caryn) Citron; dear stepmother of Jerry Berbiar; adored grandmother of Michael, Brianna, and Juliet. Service Wednesday, 1:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Hadassah Chicago-North Shore or JourneyCare Hospice. The family will observe kosher dietary laws. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019
