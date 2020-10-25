Evelyn Bloom

Evelyn "Evie" Bloom, nee Gordon, 95. Loving wife of the late Charles. Cherished mother of Wendy (Mike) Adelman and Dr. Allen (Christine) Bloom. Adored grandmother of Julia, Stephanie and Natalie Bloom. Dear sister of the late Lillian (the late Mitch) Kruzel and the late Phyllis (the late Nathan) Orlove. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the service interment will be private. Memorials in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73123, www.cancer.org
. To attend the funeral livestream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
.