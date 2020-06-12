June 2, 1930 - May 27, 2020



Evelyn Nicol, a pioneer in the fields of microbiology and immunology and one of the few African American Women to have been awarded a patent in the sciences, particularly in the field of Molecular Biology, passed away from complications of Covid-19. Ms. Nicol leaves behind an incredible legacy as a scientist whose brilliant intelligence and perseverance attributed to her successful contributions to the world's scientific community in the field of immunology.



Evelyn Nicol graduated in 1953 from Tuskegee University, with a degree in chemistry and mathematics, earning the Beta Kappa Chi and Alpha Kappa Mu honors. Ms. Nicol began a very arduous yet prestigious career as a molecular biologist in 1953-1955, at the Carver Foundation, as a research assistant. She worked directly under Dr. Russell Brown on the production of HeLa cells for the Salk Polio Project. In 1955, Ms. Nicol began working at the Cleveland City Hospital under Dr. Frederick C. Robbins and Dr. John F. Enders, Nobel Prize winners for their work with the Polio virus. While at the Cleveland City Hospital, she also successfully isolated, from a patient, the Herpes Zoster virus using amniotic cells in tissue culture, which until such time had not been previously accomplished. Her continued outstanding work on the Salk Polio Project and her dramatic success on the Herpes Zoster virus were quickly noticed. After only one year, she was approached by the prestigious Rand Development Corporation with a request for her to work on their immunology development projects, an opportunity and a challenge she gladly accepted. Her work at Rand in immunology included studies involving isolation attempts of the Leukemia agent. Ms. Nicol developed an expertise in immunology over the next six years while working on special projects at Rand, the University of Kansas Medical Center and Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago.



In 1962, Ms. Nicol joined the Pathology department of Abbott Laboratories as a research assistant and was promoted to Molecular Biologist II. Over the next twenty years Ms. Nicol distinguished herself as one of the world's top immunologists. She was the author of eight publications and on January 6, 1976 became one of the few African Americans to ever be awarded a patent in the sciences. It was believed at the time that she was the only African American to be awarded a patent in the field of Molecular Biology (U.S. Patent No. 3,930,944). Ms. Nicol received her patent for her groundbreaking work on Urokinase production methods. Thanks to her work, the ability for scientists to produce Urokinase, an enzyme used to dissolve blood clots, was increased by 100%.



In addition to her patent achieving work, while at Abbott Laboratories in the early 1980's, Ms. Nicol developed the Toxoplasma Gondii screening test for pregnant women (a screening test still commonly used in Europe today) and developed a more sensitive Interferon Assay for all of Abbott Laboratories.



In 1985, Ms. Nicol accepted the role of Senior Scientist Baxter Pharmaceuticals, to lead the Hepatitis research and development group, known as Pandex. Ms. Nicol was appointed the head of the Retro Virology Division. A division was primarily responsible for the development of Baxter's initial HTLV and HIV testing kits. Under Ms. Nicol's leadership, the kits were successfully developed and at that time were superior to any testing kits available in the world. At the conclusion of two blind studies commissioned by Abbott Laboratories, which confirmed the tests superiority, Abbott purchased Pandex in 1990. Ms. Nicol was specifically requested by Abbott Laboratories to remain as Senior Scientist heading the division, but she refused, and opted to retire at the end of 1990, thus ending a long and distinguished career.



Throughout a 40-year career, Ms. Nicol distinguished herself as an individual who exhibited an organized, scientific approach to research, while maintaining a high degree of motivation, innovation, initiative and professionalism.



Evelyn Nicol was Born in Little Rock Kentucky. She was the eighth child out of eleven children, born to Daniel Eugene Carmon, a schoolteacher and Margarite Wilson Carmon a homemaker. She was fiercely dedicated to her children and family. Evelyn Marie Carmon Nicol is survived by 3 children, 4 grandchildren, a brother, 3 sisters and scores of nephews, nieces and cousins. She was a resident of Waukegan, Illinois and lived her last 3 years with her daughter, in Weston, Connecticut. A memorial service and celebration of her life will occur August 1, 2020 at Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery, 700 West 38th Street Indianapolis, IN 46208. Her remains will be buried in the Carmon family plot.





