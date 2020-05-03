Evelyn Carolyn "Lynne" Souders, 96, of Elmhurst, IL died April 24, 2020. Lynne is survived by her sister, Anita Gilligan; two children, Gail (Ken) Kosar and Bill (Nancy) Souders; four grandchildren, Linsey (Jon) Karl, Ryan (Kacie) Souders, Scott (Kimberly) Souders, Ben Souders; and two great grandchildren, Kennedy Karl and Eden Souders. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Souders, and her parents, Richard and Amy Scafati. A private interment and service will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society (ILS.org), and Living Water International (water.cc) would be welcomed.
For updated service information contact Elmhurst Community Funeral Home – THE AHLGRIM CHAPEL, Elmhurst, IL www.Ahlgrim.com or (630) 834-3515.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.