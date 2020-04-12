Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Crews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Crews

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Crews Obituary
Evelyn Crews, "Evie", 70; educator, adventurer, visual artist, crafter, and style maven; of Glenview; passed away after a brief illness, April 7, 2020. Born in Manila, Philippines, Evelyn earned her BFA from UCLA and worked most recently at Glenbrook North High School, where she was cherished by students on the newspaper and yearbook. Beloved wife of the late Stephen Gregory Crews, devoted mother of Meredith (David Sobelsohn) and Sam (Ken Harang) Crews. Faithful companion of Lila the cat. Daughter of the late Jane Ng. Adored cousin, friend, colleague, and mentor. Charter member of the Blue Moon Society. An appropriate celebration of life is being planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Lyric Opera of Chicago. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -