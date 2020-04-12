|
Evelyn Crews, "Evie", 70; educator, adventurer, visual artist, crafter, and style maven; of Glenview; passed away after a brief illness, April 7, 2020. Born in Manila, Philippines, Evelyn earned her BFA from UCLA and worked most recently at Glenbrook North High School, where she was cherished by students on the newspaper and yearbook. Beloved wife of the late Stephen Gregory Crews, devoted mother of Meredith (David Sobelsohn) and Sam (Ken Harang) Crews. Faithful companion of Lila the cat. Daughter of the late Jane Ng. Adored cousin, friend, colleague, and mentor. Charter member of the Blue Moon Society. An appropriate celebration of life is being planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Lyric Opera of Chicago. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2020