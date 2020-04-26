Home

Evelyn Dovalis, 95; beloved wife of the late Nicholas; loving mother of John Dovalis and Tula (Michael) Burzic; cherished Yiayia of Raymond (Beth) Burzic and Kelly (Andrew) O'Malley; other Yiayia of Brian, Evelyn and Demi; also, aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately at this time. A Memorial will be held at a later date to honor Evelyn's life. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 W. Winona St., Chgo., IL 60625 are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
