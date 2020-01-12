|
|
Evelyn Dwyer Cleland of Homer Glen, formerly of Tinley Park and Chicago, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Donald Cleland and the late Henry "Michael" Dwyer; loving mother of Kathleen (Daniel) Mathes, Thomas (Elaine) and Janice (Roger) Wiggins; proud grandmother of Maureen (Steve) Matthews, Michael (Mary) Mathes and Hannah and Matthew Dwyer; great-grandmother of Sean Matthews; preceded in death by five sisters and four brothers. Family and friends will be received at Richard J. Modell Funeral Home, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to Our Lady of the Woods Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For info 708-301-3595
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020