Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
For more information about
Evelyn Cleland
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Cleland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Dwyer Cleland


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Dwyer Cleland Obituary
Evelyn Dwyer Cleland of Homer Glen, formerly of Tinley Park and Chicago, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Donald Cleland and the late Henry "Michael" Dwyer; loving mother of Kathleen (Daniel) Mathes, Thomas (Elaine) and Janice (Roger) Wiggins; proud grandmother of Maureen (Steve) Matthews, Michael (Mary) Mathes and Hannah and Matthew Dwyer; great-grandmother of Sean Matthews; preceded in death by five sisters and four brothers. Family and friends will be received at Richard J. Modell Funeral Home, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to Our Lady of the Woods Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For info 708-301-3595
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -