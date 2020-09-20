(nee Glaess) Passed away in the sure and certain hope of Christ's Resurrection Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was 99 years young. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Vocelka; loving mother of Sandra Freeman and Joseph (Andrea) Vocelka; adoring grandmother of Jonathan (Kim) Vocelka, Kathryn (Zach) Osborn, and Anne Freeman; dear sister of the late Alfred, Harvey, and Wilbur Glaess; blessed with four great grandchildren, Camille and Brandt Vocelka, Odin and Grey Osborn. She was a dear aunt, great aunt, cousin, sister-in-law and friend to many.



Evelyn lived a full and faithful life as a nurse, teacher, and devoted worker in her church. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in River Forest, IL., for 55 years. She was a nurse with Morton West High School for 22 years. Evelyn also taught cadet nurses serving in WWII. She lived her last 13 years in St. Louis, MO.



SERVICES: Evelyn's cremains will be buried at Concordia Cemetery in Forest Park, IL. A Memorial Service will held in St. Louis at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Thomas/Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in St. Louis, MO. or Grace Lutheran Church in River Forest, IL.





