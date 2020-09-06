Evelyn "Evie" Elizabeth Karzen was born March 20, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois. She passed away on September 3 at the age of 89 at her Glencoe home. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Richard Karzen. She is survived by her four children, Jerry (Claudia) Morse-Karzen, Jan Karzen, Kathy (Bud) VanDeWege and John (Kimberly) Karzen. She was also grandmother to 8 grandchildren who brought her much joy and laughter: Brett, Becky (Corey) Moffat, Brooke (Kris) Stenglein, Bridget Morse-Karzen: Kimberly, Kelsey (Connor) Flynn, Evie VanDeWege: Sasha Dussias along with 4 great grandchildren: Cristiano, Ella, Hunter Moffatt and Harvey Flynn. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for extended family and friends services are private. For more information on Evie's life please visit www.mem.com.