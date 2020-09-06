1/1
Evelyn Elizabeth "Evie" Karzen
1931 - 2020
Evelyn "Evie" Elizabeth Karzen was born March 20, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois. She passed away on September 3 at the age of 89 at her Glencoe home. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Richard Karzen. She is survived by her four children, Jerry (Claudia) Morse-Karzen, Jan Karzen, Kathy (Bud) VanDeWege and John (Kimberly) Karzen. She was also grandmother to 8 grandchildren who brought her much joy and laughter: Brett, Becky (Corey) Moffat, Brooke (Kris) Stenglein, Bridget Morse-Karzen: Kimberly, Kelsey (Connor) Flynn, Evie VanDeWege: Sasha Dussias along with 4 great grandchildren: Cristiano, Ella, Hunter Moffatt and Harvey Flynn. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for extended family and friends services are private. For more information on Evie's life please visit www.mem.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
