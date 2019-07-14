|
Evelyn Frances Rayner DiJoseph, 88, of Johnsburg, passed July 12, 2019. Wife of Joseph; mother of Frank (Pam), Danette, Lisa (Tom) Gough, Jane (Rob) Esposito, Joe (Maureen), Bonnie (John) Agosti, Teresa, and the late Diane (John) Zurawski; grandmother of 19 and great-grandmother of 15; daughter of the late Whitfield and Myrtle (nee McGee); sister of the late Russell, Richard, Ruth, and James Rayner. Memorial visitation 4-8 p.m., Thursday, July 25, Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Mass, 10 a.m., Friday, July 26, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2302 W. Church St., Johnsburg (please go directly to the church). Inurnment to follow. Online condolences, www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information, 847-587-2100.
