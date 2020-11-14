Adams, Evelyn G., 101, of Merrionette Park passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Alexis Adams; loving mother of Richard (Joyce) Murnane; cherished grandmother of James (Kathie), Kevin (Nicki), Laura, and the late Nathan; devoted great-grandmother of Jamie, Christopher, Shawn and Brittany; treasured aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation is Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 3pm to 8pm at Andrew J. McGann & Sons Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski Rd., Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers, donation appreciated to Alzheimer's Association
or Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Andrew J. McGann & Sons Funeral Home, will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 10 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. Interment private. Info: 773-783-7700 or www.andrewmcgann.com