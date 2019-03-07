Home

Evelyn Kimmeth
Evelyn H. Kimmeth

Evelyn H. Kimmeth Obituary
Evelyn H. Kimmeth, age 91 and the youngest of 4 children of Frank and Helen Sczcepkowski, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019. In 1954, she married Robert C. Kimmeth Sr. and they lived in Morton Grove for almost 50 years. She is survived by her two children Robert Jr. and Jacqueline Kushnir, six grandchildren (Matthew, Ben, Jessica, Theo, August and Mabel) and other loving relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday (3/8), 4 PM to 9 PM at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Niles; lying in state on Saturday (3/9) at St. Gregory Church, 5545 N. Paulina St. in Chicago from 9:30 AM until the funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment is at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Donations to the appreciated, in lieu of flowers. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019
