Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Evelyn J. Boersma, nee Hoekstra, age 75, beloved wife of 53 years to Gary A. Boersma, Sr. Loving mother of Gary (Diane) Boersma, Jr. Cherished grandmother of four, one of whom preceded her in death. Dearest great-grandmother of four. Dear sister of Arlene (Gerry) DeHorn, Patricia (Bill) Schaafsma and Bettilou (Doug) Timmer. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2-5 PM with a Funeral Service to follow at 5:00 PM at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Burial private at Cedar Park Cemetery, Calumet Park, IL. Memorials to Peace Village, 10300 Village Circle Dr. , Palos Park, IL 60464 preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
