Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Evelyn J. Ponczkowski (nee Kurasiewicz), 83, of Rolling Meadows, died February 5, 2019. She was born September 17, 1935 in Chicago. Evelyn was the wife of the late Richard A. and the mother of Catherine and the late Richard S. Ponczkowski. Her favorite color was yellow and the family has asked if everyone would please wear yellow in honor of Evelyn at her memorial service. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday February 23, at 10 am until time of memorial services 1 p.m, at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to JourneyCare. Info (847)253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019
