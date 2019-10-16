|
|
Evelyn "Lynn" K. Bergersen fondly known as "Momsy" passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Momsy was the beautiful wife of Earl Bergersen and Mother to Leslie (Bill) Stevens, Lauren (Bill) Smith and Brian (Ellen) Bergersen and amazing grandmother to Grant Stevens, Brooke Stevens (Adam) Green, Jeffrey Stevens, Christopher Bergersen, Michael Bergersen, Daniel Bergersen and Samnang Smith.
Lynn was born on June 4, 1931 and married on September 14, 1957 to the love of her life. She met Earl during the first week of college at Northwestern University where she graduated and then obtained her Masters Degree at Columbia University in New York. For the last 62 years, Earl and Lynn have spent almost every day together. They are truly the pure example of love, devotion and happiness. Lynn and Earl resided in Glenview, IL and Palm Desert, CA and previously in Winnetka, IL and Dorado, PR.
Lynn was the matriarch of her family. She led with such kindness, honesty, humility, intelligence and humor. Lynn treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She was fondly referred to as "Momsy". She had a vivacious personality and a wit that always made those around her laugh. There was never a dull moment when Momsy was around.
Lynn spent her life at the side of her husband creating a company over 53 years ago. The dedication and countless energy they spent creating this company, which has treated over 4 million children and developed over 500 current patents in over 67 countries. Lynn was the first female exhibitor at the AAO orthodontic meetings back in May 1967 and has been a fixture ever since. Last week while being in ICU, she did not want her family to leave until they had agreed to new names for new products coming out on the market. She would fall asleep to wake up to give her yeah or nay on names. Fortunately the final new names were met with her approval.
Our Momsy's wit and beauty will last forever. Please join us in celebrating a beautiful life that was lived to the fullest Friday October 18, 2019 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, Illinois 60077. Funeral Mass Saturday October 19, 2019 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street at Church Street, Glenview, Illinois 60025. Entombment All Saints Cemetery & Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Momsy's name to a . Funeral Information: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019