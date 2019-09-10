|
Evelyn K. Newdold (nee Laing); beloved wife of the late Emil Newdold; loving mother of the late Partricia (John) Stechkober; cherished grandmother of Janice (Ken) Manikowski; devoted aunt, great aunt, and great great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Longtime resident of Nottingham Park. Visitation Thursday 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral service Friday 9:00 AM at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park,IL 60487. Interment Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Funeral Info 708-532-3100
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 10, 2019