Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Newdold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn K. Newdold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn K. Newdold Obituary
Evelyn K. Newdold (nee Laing); beloved wife of the late Emil Newdold; loving mother of the late Partricia (John) Stechkober; cherished grandmother of Janice (Ken) Manikowski; devoted aunt, great aunt, and great great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Longtime resident of Nottingham Park. Visitation Thursday 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral service Friday 9:00 AM at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park,IL 60487. Interment Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Funeral Info 708-532-3100
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now