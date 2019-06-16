|
|
Katz , Evelyn Evelyn Katz. Beloved wife of the late Jack Katz. Loving mother of Ileene (Jay) Paul. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Jay) Kamlet, Jamie (the late Jayson) Mogilner, and Brian (Francie) Paul. Proud great-grandmother of Jacob, Samuel, Max, Aaron, Joshua, Noah, Judah, and Levi. Dear sister of the late Morrie (the late Florence) Deutch and Mitzie (the late Stanton) Mintz. Graveside service 2:30PM Monday at Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Evelyn's name to Saving Tiny Hearts Society, PO Box 1058, Deerfield, IL 60015 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824 or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019