1/
Evelyn Krueger
1931 - 2020
Evelyn Krueger Nee Mahnke, 1931-2020, of Northbrook, formerly of Morton Grove, passed away August 20, 2020. Loving wife of the late Fred R. Krueger; cherished mother of Karen (Charlie) Powers and Marilyn (Tim)Schroeder; proud grandmother of Jeffrey (Karen M.) Powers, Jennifer (Rick) Shapiro, Amanda Powers, Karl (Christina) Schroeder, Laura (Andrew) Cecil, and James (Claudia) Schroeder; great grandmother of Kali, Skyla, Lucas and Jaiden Powers, Nathan, Lea and Justin Shapiro, Zachary, Micah, Ben, Nate and Seraphina Cecil and Tyler, Ethan and Kiersten Schroeder; dear sister of Mary Ann (Ralph) Larsen. Evelyn was a lover of nature, music, arts and all things creative. A homemaker whose first priority was always family of whom she is most proud; and will love forever. She was a giving serving person who was always there to help, when needed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60601.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott and Hebblethwaite
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
