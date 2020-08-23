Evelyn Krueger Nee Mahnke, 1931-2020, of Northbrook, formerly of Morton Grove, passed away August 20, 2020. Loving wife of the late Fred R. Krueger; cherished mother of Karen (Charlie) Powers and Marilyn (Tim)Schroeder; proud grandmother of Jeffrey (Karen M.) Powers, Jennifer (Rick) Shapiro, Amanda Powers, Karl (Christina) Schroeder, Laura (Andrew) Cecil, and James (Claudia) Schroeder; great grandmother of Kali, Skyla, Lucas and Jaiden Powers, Nathan, Lea and Justin Shapiro, Zachary, Micah, Ben, Nate and Seraphina Cecil and Tyler, Ethan and Kiersten Schroeder; dear sister of Mary Ann (Ralph) Larsen. Evelyn was a lover of nature, music, arts and all things creative. A homemaker whose first priority was always family of whom she is most proud; and will love forever. She was a giving serving person who was always there to help, when needed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60601.