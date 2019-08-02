Home

Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
(708) 841-2300
Evelyn Pulaski
Evelyn L. Pulaski Obituary
Evelyn L. Pulaski (née Wojciechowski), age 91, late of South Holland. Beloved wife of the late Casimir; devoted mother of Donna Bolier, Clifford (Jennifer) Pulaski, Gregory (Bev) Pulaski, Thomas (Jill) Pulaski, and Louise (Stuart) Ross; loving grandmother of 11 and proud great-grandmother of 3; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, 9:15 a.m., from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton / South Holland, to Holy Ghost Church Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
