Evelyn L. Ross, 92, lifelong resident of Morton Grove, dear cousin of Barbara Anderson and Reinhardt Lange Jr. Evie loved bowling, golf and flowers. Member American Legion Post 134 Auxiliary and Morton Grove Moose Club. Visitation Friday 4 to 8 p.m. at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove. Service Saturday 10 a.m. at Jerusalem Lutheran Church 6218 Capulina Ave. Morton Grove. Interment St. Peter United Cemetery. 847-965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020