Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Jerusalem Lutheran Church
6218 Capulina Ave.
Morton Grove, IL
Evelyn L. Ross

Evelyn L. Ross Obituary
Evelyn L. Ross, 92, lifelong resident of Morton Grove, dear cousin of Barbara Anderson and Reinhardt Lange Jr. Evie loved bowling, golf and flowers. Member American Legion Post 134 Auxiliary and Morton Grove Moose Club. Visitation Friday 4 to 8 p.m. at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove. Service Saturday 10 a.m. at Jerusalem Lutheran Church 6218 Capulina Ave. Morton Grove. Interment St. Peter United Cemetery. 847-965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020
