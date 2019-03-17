Home

Evelyn L. Stanek

Evelyn L. Stanek Obituary
Evelyn L. Stanek (nee Zielinski) age 97. Beloved wife of the late John W. Stanek. Loving mother of the late William (Joyce) Stanek, Judy (late Arthur) Legnaioli, Nancy (Jim) Hall, and Evelyn (Raymond) Laboda. Dear grandmother of 13, great grandmother of 28, great great grandmother of 8. Our dear aunt and great aunt.Funeral Thursday March 21 9:30am from the Geils Funeral Home 260 W. Irving Park Rd., Wood Dale to Holy Ghost Church for 10 am Mass. Interment St. Michael the Archangel cemetery in Palatine. Vis. Wednesday 3-8pm.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
