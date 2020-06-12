Visitation for Evelyn L. Wakeman, 93, of Palatine will be held from 10:00AM until time of service at 11:00AM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 123 N. Plum Grove Road, Palatine. Visitation and Services will be streamed at https://zoom.us/j/3097912560 (Meeting ID: 309 791 2560) . Interment will be at Ridgewood Memorial Cemetery, Des Plaines.
She was born on October 19, 1926 in Chicago, IL and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 with family at her side.
Evelyn was the beloved wife of the late Raymond S. Wakeman Sr.; Devoted mother of Leslie C. Wakeman, Raymond S. (Elizabeth Felt) Wakeman and the late Cheryl R. Wakeman; and cherished grandmother of Stephen J. Wakeman.
She graduated from University of Illinois with a degree in Sociology and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She volunteered and later worked full time for the American Red Cross. In the early seventies she was a trail blazer, embarking on a career as a Systems Engineer with IBM, keeping her computer skills honed into her 80s. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Palatine. Evelyn's great joys in life were her grandson Stephen and her Bouvier dogs.
Please omit flowers. To honor Evelyn's connection to her church, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Palatine, 123 N. Plum Grove Road, Palatine Il 60067.
Arrangements by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine. For info. 847-358-7411 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
She was born on October 19, 1926 in Chicago, IL and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 with family at her side.
Evelyn was the beloved wife of the late Raymond S. Wakeman Sr.; Devoted mother of Leslie C. Wakeman, Raymond S. (Elizabeth Felt) Wakeman and the late Cheryl R. Wakeman; and cherished grandmother of Stephen J. Wakeman.
She graduated from University of Illinois with a degree in Sociology and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She volunteered and later worked full time for the American Red Cross. In the early seventies she was a trail blazer, embarking on a career as a Systems Engineer with IBM, keeping her computer skills honed into her 80s. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Palatine. Evelyn's great joys in life were her grandson Stephen and her Bouvier dogs.
Please omit flowers. To honor Evelyn's connection to her church, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Palatine, 123 N. Plum Grove Road, Palatine Il 60067.
Arrangements by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine. For info. 847-358-7411 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.