Evelyn Lehrer, nee Meyerland Loving wife of the late Paul Lehrer. Cherished mother of Sandra Chesrow and Marc (Beth) Lehrer . Proud grandmother of Danielle (Brandon) Miller and Melissa (Howard) Goldman, Scott Lehrer and Brett Lehrer,. Adored great grandmother of Eva, Aden and Maya. Dear sister of Harry (Maxine) Meyerland, Tillie Summers and the late Dorothy (the late Willie) Mitnick.
Evelyn was a resident of Skokie, IL for 50 years. She proudly retired from Paslode after 40 years of service. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, shopping, and cooking her famous chicken soup with matzo balls. Evelyn enjoyed entertaining, and loved to sing and dance. She was loved and will be missed by everyone. Services Monday 12Noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. Memorials in her memory to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor. New York, NY 10001 www.alzfdn.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019